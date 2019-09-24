Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) Shares Declined While Park Circle Co Trimmed Stake; 1St Source Bank Has Increased 1St Source (SRCE) Holding

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto (CM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 114,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 120,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bnk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 183,116 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 15,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.10M, up from 7.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 6,531 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity.