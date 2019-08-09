Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (CM) Market Value Declined While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Position by $19.75 Million; Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Its Home Bancshares (HOMB) Holding by $340,000 as Share Price Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (CM) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.00 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 104,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 70,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 90,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 139,127 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 2.45 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 563,779 shares. Whittier accumulated 0.01% or 14,256 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 232,693 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,316 shares. Sabal Trust Com owns 26,586 shares. Basswood Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 235,454 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 4.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 240,310 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Rothschild And Com Asset Us invested in 556,583 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fenimore Asset invested 0.11% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). 165,765 were accumulated by Legal And General Public Ltd Company. American Int Gp Incorporated reported 491,457 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25,866 shares to 29,848 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).