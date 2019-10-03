Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Declined While Cibc Asset Management Has Trimmed by $156.70 Million Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Modera Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $532,370

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 4.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366.55M, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 603,286 shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05M shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.78 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,607 shares to 25,986 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 630,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.