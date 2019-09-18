Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp; Anchor Capital Advisors Holding in Smith A O (AOS) Increased as Market Value Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 312,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.48 million, up from 736,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 53,350 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 13,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 93,799 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 80,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $82.62 lastly. It is down 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 30,267 shares to 662,453 shares, valued at $58.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 33,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,635 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield reported 888 shares. 14,732 were reported by Hrt Finance Ltd. 135,837 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 473,388 shares. Citigroup stated it has 209,823 shares. Bell Bancorp accumulated 6,391 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,936 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0.82% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 195,523 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Management Inc reported 7,209 shares. Savant Cap Llc has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). One Trading LP invested in 44,210 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 21,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc accumulated 361 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,813 shares to 78,305 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,030 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).