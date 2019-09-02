Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake Has Boosted by Toron Capital Markets Inc; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Cut Its Position

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 274,769 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, up from 261,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 329,078 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $49.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,390 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.13M for 36.06 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

