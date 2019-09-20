Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Boosted Holding; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 152,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.99 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 303,976 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 54,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 632,356 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should Dividend Stocks Be in Your Self-Directed RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “This Woman Retired at Age 56 â€” and Left Canada to Live in Belize – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Is a Buy After a Solid Third Quarter – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 166,775 shares to 804,912 shares, valued at $87.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 41,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,020 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $147.53M for 18.78 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 10,000 shares to 54,836 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 35,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Names Clarios 2019 Vendor of the Year – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd has 472,286 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. American Century Companies reported 1.97 million shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 11,027 shares. Allen Limited Liability Company owns 5,845 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 5,865 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd has 129,585 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 7,474 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 29,478 shares. 2,745 were reported by Legacy Private Tru Com. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp owns 59,342 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 2,257 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 104,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.