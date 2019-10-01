Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Increased Its Stake by $2.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Upped Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 80,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The hedge fund held 810,425 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 729,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.57 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 138,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 12,195 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 51,502 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 274,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Homrich & Berg has 12,495 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 175,058 shares. Federated Pa reported 113,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 263,971 shares. Meridian Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.40 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd owns 262,740 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.3% or 1.00M shares. 60,000 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 15.38M shares or 0% of the stock.