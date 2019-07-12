Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Share Value Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed by $317,900 Its Position; Saybrook Capital Decreased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $488,475 as Market Valuation Rose

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,667 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, down from 229,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 228,511 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $171.75. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.08 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.66 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares to 161,748 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 15,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).