Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding Held by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc; Gibraltar Capital Management Maintains Holding in Intel (INTC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 244,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 281,459 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 14.07M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,135 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 93,144 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $149.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 129,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.04M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).