Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holder Jefferies Group Has Upped Stake by $731,935 as Market Value Declined; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) as Shares Declined

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 9,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 29,965 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 320,680 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 60,056 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 45,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12,300 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 42,968 shares to 120,816 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.