Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $65.93 Million as Stock Price Declined; Wright Investors Service Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Boosted by $353,672

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 31,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.92 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 834,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.60 million, down from 7.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 415,064 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,603 shares to 3,331 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,677 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,914 shares. Marathon Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fort Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 11.76M shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 82,999 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 142,949 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8,400 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 34 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Cap Guardian Trust owns 921,818 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Welch Ltd Company owns 4,794 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested in 0.58% or 46,727 shares. 3,437 were accumulated by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

