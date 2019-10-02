Cdk Global (Put) (CDK) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Stake by $749,700 as Share Value Declined; Whitebox Advisors Has Trimmed Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $735,260; Market Value Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 73,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 143,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 217,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 838,188 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Put) (CDK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 55,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 463,136 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69M for 10.62 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 524,228 shares to 989,600 shares, valued at $50.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hi Crush Inc (Put) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 242,500 shares to 34,067 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 41,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.