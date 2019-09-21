CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 3.07 N/A 2.92 17.78 Xunlei Limited 3 1.02 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and Xunlei Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that CDK Global Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xunlei Limited are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 13% of Xunlei Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Xunlei Limited has 0.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.