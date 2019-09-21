CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

This is a contrast between CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 3.07 N/A 2.92 17.78 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. Its rival Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 0.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.