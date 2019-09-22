CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

As Application Software companies, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 3.02 N/A 2.92 17.78 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.34 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CDK Global Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Nuance Communications Inc. is $22, which is potential 31.58% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CDK Global Inc. beats Nuance Communications Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.