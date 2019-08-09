CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.66 N/A 2.92 17.78 Mimecast Limited 46 7.49 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see CDK Global Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. Its rival Mimecast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mimecast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CDK Global Inc. and Mimecast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Mimecast Limited on the other hand boasts of a $55 average price target and a 25.66% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 78.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mimecast Limited has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year CDK Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited beats CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.