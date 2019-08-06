CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.54 N/A 2.92 17.78 Intuit Inc. 252 10.36 N/A 6.25 44.40

In table 1 we can see CDK Global Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Intuit Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CDK Global Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Intuit Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CDK Global Inc. and Intuit Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential downside is -3.17% and its consensus price target is $255.18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CDK Global Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.3% and 91.2%. Insiders owned 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has weaker performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.