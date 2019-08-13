CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

As Application Software businesses, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.49 N/A 2.92 17.78 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CDK Global Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% -25.1% -20.6%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 67.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Finjan Holdings Inc. -1.83% -0.92% -28.81% -23.76% -47.69% -14.34%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. had bullish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CDK Global Inc. beats Finjan Holdings Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.