CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

As Application Software companies, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.62 N/A 2.92 17.55 ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.32 20.50

Demonstrates CDK Global Inc. and ePlus inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ePlus inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CDK Global Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ePlus inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

CDK Global Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.4% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 92.4% of ePlus inc. shares. CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than ePlus inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ePlus inc. beats CDK Global Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.