CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

We will be contrasting the differences between CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.54 N/A 2.92 17.78 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CDK Global Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta means CDK Global Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BSQUARE Corporation’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CDK Global Inc. Its rival BSQUARE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CDK Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 31% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.