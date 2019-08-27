CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Both CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 53 2.68 N/A 2.92 17.78 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.73 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CDK Global Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta means CDK Global Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Brightcove Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 85.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year CDK Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.