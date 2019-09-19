CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 2.97 N/A 2.92 17.78 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CDK Global Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CDK Global Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CDK Global Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Borqs Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.