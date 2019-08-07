CDK Global Inc. (CDK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 54 2.51 N/A 2.92 17.78 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.14 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 highlights CDK Global Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CDK Global Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CDK Global Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CDK Global Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CDK Global Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CDK Global Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is $68.67, which is potential 46.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CDK Global Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 94.4% respectively. 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.