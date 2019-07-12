CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) EPS Estimated At $0.87; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. CDK’s profit would be $105.32M giving it 14.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, CDK Global, Inc.’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 239,526 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 53 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 40 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 99.31 million shares, up from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for 1.36 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.82% invested in the company for 8.65 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ashmore Group Plc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.88 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 527,308 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.13 billion. The firm operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International divisions. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. It offers technology solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDK Global Announces Plan to Divest Digital Marketing Business – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.