CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Comparing side by side

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 2.97 N/A 2.92 17.78 Workday Inc. 198 12.33 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CDK Global Inc. and Workday Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and Workday Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. In other hand, Workday Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Workday Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than Workday Inc.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.