CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of CDK Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CDK Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CDK Global Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.90% 12.30% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CDK Global Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. N/A 54 17.55 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

CDK Global Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CDK Global Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 134.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CDK Global Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -3.7% -14.45% -9.27% 0.97% -20.14% 7.06% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. CDK Global Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that CDK Global Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CDK Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CDK Global Inc.’s rivals beat CDK Global Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.