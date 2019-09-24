CDK Global Inc. (CDK) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Comparison side by side

CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global Inc. 52 2.98 N/A 2.92 17.78 DropCar Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CDK Global Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CDK Global Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CDK Global Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, DropCar Inc. has beta of 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. DropCar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CDK Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares and 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares. 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance while DropCar Inc. has -26.7% weaker performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.