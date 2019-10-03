Cdk Global Com (CDK) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Position; As Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Share Value Declined, Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.06 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc Com (CDK) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 167,016 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, down from 174,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 387,217 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.92 million, down from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 1.74 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.89 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25,787 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $137.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 9.92 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

