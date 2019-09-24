Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Increased by $512,616 Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 37,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2,814 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 228,855 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 9,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 146,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 136,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 1.52 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 10,938 shares to 15,938 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 132,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.89M for 15.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

