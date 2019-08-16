CDK Global (CDK) to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake By $491,234

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CDK) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. CDK Global Inc’s current price of $43.73 translates into 0.34% yield. CDK Global Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 1.61M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc analyzed 10,679 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)'s stock rose 8.31%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 31,520 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 42,199 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $230.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 11.63 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 0.04% above currents $53.87 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 3,906 shares to 11,019 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 81,677 shares and now owns 291,442 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.32 billion. The firm operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International divisions. It has a 44.58 P/E ratio. It offers technology solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

CDK Global (CDK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates. CDK Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results. CDK Global Q4 2019 Earnings Preview. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock.