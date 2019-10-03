Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Value Declined While Aimz Investment Advisors Lifted Stake by $349,076; Cypress Capital Management Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $3.00 Million; Share Value Declined

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 255,073 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 29,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 93,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 110,531 shares to 263,163 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

