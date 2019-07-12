Cdk Global (CDK) Stake Has Raised by Lpl Financial Llc; Citigroup (C) Holder Proshare Advisors Raised Its Position

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 44,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,011 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, up from 647,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 1.25M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 107.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 13,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,445 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 12,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 17,222 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) CEO Brian Krzanich on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will CDK Global Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDK Global: A Potential Turnaround Play – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hyundai dealers to offer customers Lyft rides through CDK app – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (HDGE) by 134,245 shares to 98,141 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 16,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,652 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 23,478 shares to 58,929 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 63,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 953,578 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.