Cdk Global (CDK) Stake Has Boosted by Scharf Investments Llc; Alphaone Investment Services Position in Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 682,322 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 148,946 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 253,371 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 177,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 10,608 shares. 44,421 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 1,268 are owned by Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 1,744 shares. Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 26,775 shares. 414,668 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Tanaka Mngmt Inc holds 48,199 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 2,145 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 80,429 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 79,943 shares to 69,658 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,746 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DNBF, RTEC, and SHRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rudolph’s NovusEdge Selected by Leading Wafer Manufacturers for Bare Wafer Edge and Backside Inspection – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 322,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).