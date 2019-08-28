Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Lifted Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Increased by $560,046 Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 1.42M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,886 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mariner Llc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hilltop Holdings invested in 0.05% or 1,313 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Gru Incorporated holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 21,935 shares. 2,400 are held by Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 74,646 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 86,181 shares. Albert D Mason Inc invested in 1.45% or 10,585 shares. 50,982 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,036 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited invested in 0.13% or 3,654 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 151,980 shares or 3.8% of the stock. West Oak Cap Lc owns 10,305 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.