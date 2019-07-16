Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake; Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Stake by $654,496

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 19,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 538,436 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.67M, up from 519,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 391,752 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 5,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 116,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 107,539 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Company (NYSE:CR) by 15,278 shares to 81,774 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac And Co (NYSE:FICO) by 5,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,397 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Clas (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.78 EPS, down 1.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.8 per share. CW’s profit will be $76.14 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.92% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 103,581 shares to 160,816 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 134,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $3.53 million activity. The insider TYNAN GLENN E sold $408,453. Jakubowitz Harry sold $78,681 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, February 7. Farkas K Christopher sold $75,299 worth of stock or 655 shares. Quinly Tom P also sold $440,833 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares. $230,575 worth of stock was sold by Ferdenzi Paul J on Thursday, February 7. The insider FULLER S MARCE sold 1,250 shares worth $143,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 2,878 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp owns 0.04% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 18,759 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Boston holds 1.32M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 18,951 shares. 44,088 were reported by Bluemountain Lc. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.02% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 8,635 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 356 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 14,930 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 1,000 shares. Capital Research Global accumulated 0.03% or 818,484 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 5,785 shares. Fort LP owns 0.11% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 4,635 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 26,063 were accumulated by Clark Management Inc.