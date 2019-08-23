Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Fort LP Lifted Holding; Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Held by Us Bancorp De

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 34.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 3,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,613 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 9,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 54,585 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights

Fort Lp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 37,684 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 30,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 73,158 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synalloy Corp (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 20,499 shares to 4,794 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 35,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,466 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 63,885 shares to 747 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 146,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,535 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).