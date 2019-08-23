Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Increased Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 2.48M shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 11,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 57,031 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 45,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK)

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/13: (PRLP) (REAL) (TLRY) Higher; (CPLG) (MYGN) (TLRY) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDK Global Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global Inc (CDK) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13,466 shares to 5,969 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 39,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,608 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94M for 285.96 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 11,109 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% stake. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 119,580 shares or 0.53% of the stock. South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.69% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Aviva Public Limited Company owns 67,248 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Colorado-based Marsico Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 60,700 shares. Praesidium Investment Mngmt has 625,947 shares for 10.25% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 4,388 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 505 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 191,094 shares. 196 are held by Salem Inv Counselors.