Cdk Global (CDK) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Position by $6.62 Million as Shares Declined; Third Avenue Management Position in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Decreased by $30.71 Million as Shares Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 639,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.29M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 2.10M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 135,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 7,235 shares to 10,563 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,887 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 20,402 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class B by 18,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

