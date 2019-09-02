Cdk Global (CDK) Holding Boosted by Denali Advisors Llc; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stone Run Capital Has Raised Its Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by 966.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 107,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 118,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 544,529 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,662 shares. 1,215 are owned by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 775 shares. Hikari Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,800 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 100,022 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 82,774 shares. Smith Moore Company accumulated 1,234 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bollard Grp Ltd accumulated 7,373 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge reported 89,230 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.98% or 180,877 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Commerce stated it has 20,290 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.