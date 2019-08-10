Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.69 Million; As Citigroup (C) Share Value Rose, Blume Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 46,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 12,313 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 58,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 500,361 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 133,624 shares to 141,019 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 118,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CDK Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Treated in a Phase 1/2 Study of Sapacitabine and Venetoclax in Relapsed or Refractory AML or MDS Patients – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61M for 14.15 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,529 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

