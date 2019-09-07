Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $21.29 Million; Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 366,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 895,399 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67M, up from 528,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 456,338 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Incorporated (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 318,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 million, down from 327,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Prtn reported 243,574 shares. Mathes Co reported 7,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 120,047 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Pitcairn Co has 0.33% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 1.79M shares. Bryn Mawr has 571,296 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 5.68% or 6.50M shares. Davis R M holds 19,399 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artisan Prtn Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.47 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 3.99M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Edgemoor holds 0.04% or 5,850 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust accumulated 204,136 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3.04% or 139,547 shares.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,784 shares to 29,224 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 538,354 shares to 20,062 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 25,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

