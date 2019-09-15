Ccm Investment Advisers Upped Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by $9.93 Million; Meeder Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Ugi (UGI) by $5.55 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 104,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 13,529 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, down from 118,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.05M shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 1893.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 236,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 248,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53 million, up from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 11.73M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Consulta Limited has 21.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Coldstream Cap Management invested in 88,415 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Twin Capital has invested 0.75% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northrock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Scharf Investments Ltd has 5.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.05M shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Delphi Ma accumulated 37,725 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 364,151 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 4.16% or 132,370 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments has invested 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 675,309 are held by Piedmont Advsr Inc. Meridian owns 4,870 shares. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 77,777 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kistler accumulated 3,009 shares. Ifrah Inc reported 5,634 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 144,241 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 81,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 14,883 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 153 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 30,788 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 411,177 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 93,029 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 1,500 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 13,641 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 14,544 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.