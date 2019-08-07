Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Mattel (MAT) Position By $48.14 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Parker Hannifin (PH) stake by 97.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 40,588 shares as Parker Hannifin (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 1,195 shares with $205,000 value, down from 41,783 last quarter. Parker Hannifin now has $21.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 169,354 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Mattel Inc. (MAT) stake by 10.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01 million shares as Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 35.84M shares with $465.86M value, down from 39.85 million last quarter. Mattel Inc. now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 919,962 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) stake by 44,743 shares to 221,187 valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 80,171 shares and now owns 307,506 shares. Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,950 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 137,458 shares. Dnb Asset As has 26,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Smithfield invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Mathes owns 0.86% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 9,802 shares. City holds 383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Marble Harbor Counsel Llc owns 21,655 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.56% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 28,015 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 13,451 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $205,147 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, February 13. Bowman William R had sold 875 shares worth $150,341.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $180 target. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.25 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $50.31 million for 23.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, February 11 the insider Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00M worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. On Friday, February 22 DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 30,000 shares.