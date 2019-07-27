Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake by $2.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Stake by $343,000; Share Value Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 61,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 76,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,636 shares to 54,399 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 44,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

