Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake as Share Price Declined; Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake by $561,051 as Shares Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 11,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 71,732 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 82,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 107,599 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 61,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 76,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 5.94M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.99% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zuckerman Investment Group Limited reported 15,762 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 185,591 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blume Capital Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,684 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ipswich Investment Mngmt stated it has 42,981 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 256 shares. Freestone Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 16,224 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. United Fire Group Inc has invested 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canal holds 100,000 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Limited Liability has 1.84% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 145,166 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 4.62 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,263 shares to 125,026 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

