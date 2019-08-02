Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holding; American Century Companies Upped By $798,253 Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 11,243 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 9.75%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 209,674 shares with $15.00M value, up from 198,431 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 12,422 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,678 shares as Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 112,045 shares with $14.54 million value, down from 117,723 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co now has $107.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.82. About 207,225 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/04/2018 – Terns Pharmaceuticals Acquires Global, Exclusive Rights to Develop and Commercialize Three NASH Assets from Lilly; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil invested in 0% or 14,900 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 444,678 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Atria Invests Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Element Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,833 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 36,357 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,320 shares. Putnam Investments invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 5,711 were accumulated by Globeflex Lp. Tygh Mgmt has 135,052 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 13,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

American Century Companies Inc decreased Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) stake by 71,376 shares to 207,202 valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 54,176 shares and now owns 799,631 shares. Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CLH in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,992 shares to 75,700 valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) stake by 67,940 shares and now owns 243,571 shares. Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. 200,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $25.35 million on Thursday, February 28. 4,000 shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G, worth $480,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stephens Ar stated it has 41,135 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sfmg Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,364 shares. Wendell David stated it has 40,253 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 27,499 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 64,795 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Lc reported 2,630 shares. Birmingham Capital Inc Al reported 25,615 shares. 2,041 were reported by Focused Wealth Management Inc. Texas-based American State Bank has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bancorp Trust Co has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 2,300 shares. 4,450 were accumulated by Guardian Capital L P. 27,564 are owned by Logan Mgmt Incorporated.

