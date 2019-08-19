Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.53 Million; Share Value Rose; As Travelzoo (TZOO) Market Value Declined, Ajo LP Raised Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 8,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,308 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81M, down from 112,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.03. About 11.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 58,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The institutional investor held 207,095 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 148,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 46,782 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO)

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $4.74 million activity. AZZURRO CAPITAL INC had sold 39 shares worth $458 on Monday, August 5.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 129,342 shares to 30,910 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring by 100,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9,258 shares to 168,663 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

