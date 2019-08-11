Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Cut by $2.10 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 17,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 125,380 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 143,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 696,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.17 million, up from 692,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 65,190 shares to 316,583 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 4,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,878 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 0.07% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc owns 13,771 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.02M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 2,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Redwood Llc holds 0.92% or 71,728 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,624 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 285,548 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 59,139 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Invest Management holds 0.02% or 6,725 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 183,280 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 18,770 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 67,940 shares to 243,571 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).