Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Humana (HUM) Has Decreased by $10.08 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 38,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 5,565 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $278.53. About 492,878 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s places Curo’s ratings under review – direction uncertain following announced acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38M, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,400 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $509.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $637.56M for 15.04 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

