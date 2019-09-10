Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Cut by $353,584 as Market Valuation Rose; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Its Holding by $43.51 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 158,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 162,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 3.77M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 737,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 880,090 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 2.31 million shares traded or 39.34% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $622.33M for 27.87 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 22,537 shares to 77,164 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 20.11% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.84 per share. TAP’s profit will be $306.47M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.29% negative EPS growth.

